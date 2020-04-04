Breaking News
George F. Kashimer, Youngstown, Ohio

Kinnick Funeral Home

March 28, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George F. Kashimer, 71, of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.

George was born July 21, 1948, in Chicago, a son of the late Frank and Margaret “Stella” Rosovitz Kashimer and he came to this area with his family as a boy in 1954.

He graduated from Chaney High School and worked for Republic Steel and WCI Steel as a template maker and machinist and he was also a self-employed real estate agent.

Mr. Kashimer was a hard worker and a great handyman. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and he belonged to both the Warren and Youngstown Ski Clubs. A great socializer with an outgoing personality, George loved to dance.

He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown. George was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3298 in Austintown and he was a social member of the Catholic War Veterans.

George leaves two daughters, Brie (Major Jason, United States Air Force), Carter of Boise, Idaho and Amy Burnside of York, Pennsylvania; his sister, Eva “Bunny” (John F.) Pavlov of Austintown; his life partner, Phyllis Cardinal of Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Per George’s wishes, a simple cremation has taken place and a celebration of George’s life will be scheduled to take place at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for date and time of service, where it will be posted as it becomes available.

To plant a tree in memory of George F. Kashimer, please visit our tribute store.

