YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve J. Edwards Mavrikis, 97, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Hospice House.

Genevieve, who was affectionately known as Jean was born January 5, 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Kupyar Korda and came to the Youngstown Area as a child.

In her younger days, Jean worked at a steel mill, the former Elites Restaurant and Plaza Donuts, before dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

Jean was also a member of the Ladies Auxilary at ITAM Post 3 where she volunteered her time helping with spaghetti dinners. She was also a volunteer with the American Red Cross. Jean enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, walking in Mill Creek Park and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one son Frank (Kathy) Edwards of Norwalk; three daughters Kathy Mancuso of Stanton, Texas, Linda Hyland of Boardman and Nicholeen (David) Hatfield with whom she made her home. 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Genevieve will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Alonzo Edwards, whom she married January 21, 1948 died in 1955.

A son, Robert Edwards, six brothers, James Korda, Robert Korda, Michael Korda, Charles “Buddy’ Korda, Joseph Korda and Edward Korda, six sisters, Elizabeth DePalmo, Rosemary Bolevich, Mary Wiesensee, Peggy Zawilinsky, Margaret LaBerto and Helen Korda and two sons in law, Russel Mancuso and Edward Hyland Jr., preceded Jean in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated, by Jean’s nephew, Rev. J. James Korda, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church 1410 Oak Hill Ave. Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Jean’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in Jean’s honor to the donor’s favorite charity.

