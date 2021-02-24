Genevieve “Babe” Feschenko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Babe” Feschenko, 90, longtime resident of the city’s west side, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 20, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Genevieve, called “Babe” by family and friends, was born July 26, 1930, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John F. and Mary Popchak Homola.

She graduated from Ferndale High School in Johnstown.

She came to Youngstown with her husband and son in 1968, after her husband retired from a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy.



Babe enjoyed going to casinos and loved playing the slots. She also enjoyed baking, listening to music (especially Elvis and polkas) and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her biggest joy in life was being with and taking care of her various dogs, including Trixie, Cassie and Corky, each which were very special to her.



Babe’s husband of 46 years, Frederick Feschenko, Jr., whom she married August 23, 1952, in Johnstown, passed away December 20, 1998.



She leaves her son, Jeffrey (Karen) Feschenko of Boardman; a brother, Ray (Barbara) Homola of Lowell, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, siblings, Margaret, Josephine, William, Victor, John, Mary Louise and Robert, are deceased.



Private services will be held for only the immediate family and close friends of Babe on Thursday afternoon, February 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with interment to be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Babe will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Please keep Genevieve and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



Her family thanks the staff of Hospice of the Valley, Shepherd of the Valley and the sisters and staff of Antonine Village in North Jackson for the care and attention given to Babe. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Feschenko’s name to any of these care organizations.

