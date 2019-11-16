Genevieve A. Behan, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve A. Behan, 87, of the Antonine Village, passed away Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Genevieve, who was known to many as “Gen,” was born Dec. 5, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Agnes Filip Behan and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1949 graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a legal secretary for 26 years.

Gen was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Genevieve leaves a sister-in-law, Angela Behan; nieces, Bonnie L. (Scott) Staso, Monica A. (Brant) Henkel, and Laura J. (Sean) Mock; great-nephews, Matthew (Katie) Staso and Ryan Mock; great-nieces, Christina Staso, Nicole Henkel, and Ashley Henkel and a great-great-nephew, Everett.

A brother, William Behan and a great-nephew, William S. Staso, preceded Gen in death.

Family and friends may call from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gen’s name to St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio 44509 or to the Antonine Sisters, 2675 Lipkey Road in North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.