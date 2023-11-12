AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaylene R. Jacobs, 80, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Gaylene was born January 30, 1943, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Budea Johns and Hannah Heims Johns and came to the Youngstown area in 1964.

A devoted wife and mother, Gaylene enjoyed taking care of her home and caring for her family. She enjoyed keeping her home neat and tidy, decorating for the holidays and tending to her garden of bright, colorful flowers.

Gaylene also enjoyed bowling, working word puzzles, playing word games with her children, reading, especially Stephen King novels, shopping, listening to music, particularly The Beatles and watching sports. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Most of all, Gaylene enjoyed the time she spent with her family and she especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gaylene leaves to forever cherish her memory her four children, Rhonda Jacobs Lasko of Virginia Beach, VA., John (Cathryn) Jacobs of Poland, Charlene Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jeffrey (Janet) Jacobs of Dublin; nine grandchildren, Cassandra (Brian) Cox, Courtney (Seth) Whitby, John Williams, Kimberly (Bryant) Stephens, Jenna Jacobs, Michael (Lori) Lasko, Julia Jacobs, Jessica Jacobs and Jason Jacobs; six great-grandchildren, Lucille “Lucy” Jae Cox, Parker Anne Stephens, William Coburn “Coby” Whitby, Maddie Jean Stephens, Andie Leigh Whitby and Cooper Bryant Stephens; her sister, Lorraine Nellis of Cleveland; a niece, Jennifer Nellis (Joy Hlavenka) of California; two nephews, Christopher (Jennifer) Nellis of Cleveland and Eric (Erin) Nellis of Cleveland and her former husband, whom she was very close with, Andrew Szkibo of Austintown.

Gaylene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her first husband, John Joseph Jacobs, whom she married July 4, 1959, passed away October 20, 1969.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend.

Interment will follow at St. Vitus Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania where Gaylene will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, John.

Gaylene’s family would like to extend a heart felt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of the Mercy Health Oncology department and to Sherry and Naomi from Legacy Christian Home Care for their kindness and compassionate care given to Gaylene over the last year.

