AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Gerard Giba, 60, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 18, 2022, at the Assumption Village Nursing Home in North Lima after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer.

Gary was born June 26, 1962 and was the youngest son of Paul W. Giba and Alice L. Slipski Giba.

Gary was a 1980 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Youngstown State University in June 1987.

While attending YSU, he was employed by Jewel Mart in the Boardman Plaza in the camera and electronics departments. Following graduation from Youngstown State, Gary was employed by McDonnell Douglas Corporation in St. Louis, Missouri. Gary had a distinguished career at McDonnell Douglas where he played an important role in the design of flight software programs for both the Tomahawk Missile and the Harrier Jump Jet programs. Gary obtained the highest top-secret clearance with the United States Department of Defense and was responsible for communicating with high-ranking officers of the Marines and Navy.

Gary earned his Ham Radio Operators License where he enjoyed communicating with other operators from around the world. In addition, Gary obtained his FAA Pilot’s License and enjoyed taking family and friends flying. One of his fondest memories as a pilot was being cleared to do “touch and go landings” at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida prior to 9/11. Gary’s interests included teaching others how to use a computer, gardening, landscaping and he had an avid interest in coin and stamp collecting. Gary was an Alumni Society Life Member at Youngstown State and was a member of the Polish Arts Club of Youngstown. Gary was especially proud of his Slavic heritage. He enjoyed attending Simply Slavic and PolishYoungstown’s Polish Day where he was a participant and “survivor” in the 2013 Pierogi eating contest. Gary was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Gary was always willing to selflessly help his family and friends whenever needed. He will be greatly missed.

He was an active, lifelong member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Gary is survived by his mother, Alice L. Giba of Austintown; two brothers, Atty. Paul R. Giba of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kenneth F. Giba of Austintown; two nieces, Alexis R. (Brennen) Kelly of Elkins, West Vriginia and Gillian E. (Nicholas) Hepp of Fairplay, Colorado and a nephew, Jack W. Giba of Lakewood, Ohio; two great-nieces, Quinlyn R. and Finley M. Kelly, both of Elkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul W. Giba, who passed away on March 25, 2018.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will continue at 10:30 a.m. with a Divine Liturgy at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow in the Giba family plot at the parish cemetery on South Schenley Avenue.

Gary’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all those involved in Gary’s care, Dr. Charles Wilkins, Dr. Milad Abusag, Frank Gargasz-CNS, Dr. Chandler Kohli, Dr. Lyn Yacubov, Dr. Stephen Conti, Dr. Muhannad Kassawat, Dr. Gregory Iaderosa, Dr. Edward Consentino and Dr. Andrew Bushey as well as St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, The Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512; or to Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.