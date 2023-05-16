YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Fisher, 85, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, at Windsor House of Canfield.

Gary was born April 10, 1938, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a son of the late Clyde and Fern Knicley Fisher, and came to the Youngstown area in the late 1950’s.

He was a graduate of Monongah High School in West Virginia and proudly served in the United States Army.

Gary worked for Amweld Building Products in Niles for many years and retired in the early 1980’s. After his retirement, Gary briefly worked as a consultant for Amweld until the late 1980’s when he officially retired after 50 years of service.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, hiking and hunting. Gary also enjoyed dancing. He had a passion for cars and loved to build hot rods and restore old cars.

Gary leaves to cherish his memory his three children, Tina Renee (Joe) Zitello of North Jackson, Sherry Lynn Budner of Youngstown, and James S. (Melissa) Fisher of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Autumn Hixenbaugh; a grandson, Samuel Zitello; a great granddaughter, Olivia Renee Adams; two brothers, Barry (Crystal) Fisher of Fairmont, WV, and Roger (Melanie) Fisher also of Fairmont; a sister, Roseanna (Dave) Houston of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; his good friend, Cathy Pochedly; two nieces, Melissa (Marc) Cohen and Molly Miller; a nephew, Andrew Fisher, and his former wife, Carol Fisher of Austintown.

Gary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.