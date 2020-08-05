Gary Evanoff, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Evanoff, Jr., 38, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home.

Gary was born June 22, 1982, in Youngstown, the son of Gary, Sr. and Janine Carney Evanoff and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2000 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked for HMS Manufacturing. Prior to working for HMS, he worked for 18 years for Astroshapes.

Gary especially adored his daughters, who were his world and he would do anything and everything for them, only if he could.

Gary had been through difficult times and knew what it was like for others and he had a generous, thoughtful spirit and helped anyone he could.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Gwendolyn Christine Evanoff of Austintown and Bayleigh Ann Evanoff of Girard; his parents, Gary and Janine Evanoff of Youngstown; a sister, Tina (Jim) Newton of Geneva; a niece, Briana Scott of Youngstown; his wife, Jamie Evanoff of Girard; two stepdaughters, Isis and Ellie; his former wife, Amanda Piatt of Austintown and many extended family members and friends.

A niece, Danielle Scott and grandparents, Eugene and Eillien Carney and Ted and Gail Evanoff, preceded Gary in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there are no calling hours and private services only will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, and due to Gary’s unexpected and sudden passing, please make any memorial contributions to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: