Gary A. Brant, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Brant, 89, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gary was born July 8, 1932, in Cumberland, Maryland, a son of the late Dawson and Zella Zembower Brant and came to the Youngstown area in 1950 as a young man.

Gary worked various different jobs throughout his life, for many local companies.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

He was a also member of Sulgrave Masonic Lodge No. 696 and Western Star Masonic Lodge No. 21. In his younger days, Gary belonged to the Ohio Defense Corps.

Gary served on the board at the Austintown Senior Center, where he enjoyed calling bingo.

Mr. Brant leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Myra J. Papa of Austintown and Debbie (Bill) Davis of St. Louis; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Barney of Bedford, Pennsylvania and many friends.

Gary always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of nearly 70 years, Myra J. Mock Brant, whom he married November 22, 1951, passed away this past summer on July 24, 2021. A grandson, Gary Papa and a granddaughter, Samantha Christine Papa, also preceded Gary in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where private family services will take place at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Gary will be laid to rest next to his wife.

