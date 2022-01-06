AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail D. Richardson, 79, passed away Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.



Gail was born May 18, 1942, in Cleveland, a daughter of the late George and Alice Neely Pierce and came to the Youngstown area in 1973.

She was a 1960 graduate of Collinwood High School and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Gail worked outside the home for several years as the Idaho Road crossing guard for Austintown Schools.

Mrs. Richardson was a member of Old North Church in Canfield. She sang in the church choir and volunteered in the church nursery. She was also a member of the Christian Women’s Club.

Gail liked to garden and sew and was a former member of the sewing club. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family, and she especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Pamela (Gary) Markulin of Austintown and Delores (Stephen) Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, New York; a son, Andrew (Melinda) Richardson of Austintown; six grandchildren, Sonya (Don) Hughes, Sarah Markulin, Jonathan Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins, Robert Jackson and Jonathan Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Kaylei, Aubrey, Adriana, Aiden and Shane and two sisters, Linda (William) Forney of Painesville and Joy (Lonnie) Bork of Montevideo, Minnesota.

Her husband, Kennith D. Richardson, whom she married May 7, 1963, passed away June 16, 2008. A daughter, Penny Dale Richardson and a grandson, Michael Jenkins, also preceded Gail in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.

A service of committal will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, where Gail will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter, Penny.

To those who cannot attend services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep her family in your prayers.

To send flowers to Gail’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.