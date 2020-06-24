Gaetano “Guy” Maiorana, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaetano “Guy” Maiorana, 86, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gaetano was born Sept. 5, 1933 in Braidi, Sicily, a son of the late Nicola Maiorana and Caterina Messina Maiorana and came to the United States and to the Brier Hill neighborhood in Youngstown in 1960.



He worked for U.S. Steel, for WCI Steel, and for Republic Steel as a millwright for over 30 years.

Mr. Maiorana was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard, the Knights of Columbus, and the I.F.H.

He was passionate about gardening, and he also enjoyed playing bocce, golfing, and bowling and in his younger days he enjoyed hunting. Most of all, Guy loved the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 61 years, Maria LoCastro Maiorana, whom he married July 30, 1959; a son, Nicholas Maiorana of Alexandria, Virginia; two daughters, Carmel (Anthony) Vivacqua of Boardman and Kathy (Duane) Brewer of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Salvatore (Jessica) Maiorana, Maria (Dean) Maiorana-Moore, Anthony Vivacqua and Nicholas Vivacqua; a great-granddaughter, Alessandra Linda Moore; a brother, Anthony (Vincenza) Maiorana of Girard and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Guy will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A daughter-in-law, Linda Facchini Maiorana, preceded Guy in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard. All visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and to please practice social distancing while attending calling hours.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home, and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Interment will follow the Mass, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

To send flowers to Gaetano’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.