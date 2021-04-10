Fredintino Cavalcanti, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredintino “Fred” Cavalcanti, 43, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home.



Fred, also known as “Freddie,” was born July 7, 1977 in Youngstown, and was the third son of the late Francis T. Cavalcanti, Jr. and Sallie Anderson Cavalcanti Morris.

He grew up in the city of Girard, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown.

He was employed at Galaxy Industrial, contracted through Vallourec Star.

Fred will be remembered for his stories, dance moves and making everyone laugh. He was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.



He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Francis “Tom” (Barbara) Cavalcanti III and Christopher (Georganna) Cavalcanti; three children, Desiree Kent (Ralpheal Magallon), Britney Cline and Zachary Cavalcanti; four grandchildren, Ralpheal, Jr., Drayson, Za’Riyah and Za’Niyah; two nieces, Michaela and Gianna; a nephew, Thomas; many cousins and extended family and many friends.



Besides his parents, his maternal and paternal grandparents are deceased.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Freddie’s life from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S State Street, Girard.

If attending the celebration, please be mindful of current health protocols and social distancing guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Freddie and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, Fred’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.