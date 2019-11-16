Fred. R Fisher, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred R. Fisher, 82, passed away Thursday evening, November 14, 2019, at Hospice House in North Lima, surrounded by his family.

Fred was born February 19, 1937 in Youngstown and was a son of the late Joseph and Julia Stroney Fisher.

He was a 1955 graduate of South High School and lived his entire life in this area.

Fred worked as a steelworker and crane operator for Republic Steel Corp. and then for the Pennsylvania Railroad/Conrail as an engineer, retiring in 1992. Fred also found time to work at Thistledown Racetrack in Cleveland and at Waterford Park (now Mountaineer) in West Virginia as a racing official.

Mr. Fisher enjoyed all sports, especially golf and horse racing. He was an avid thoroughbred owner for much of his life.

Fred married the love of his life, Delores Sabel, on July 4, 1956. They were devoted to each other and loved attending area church festivals with family and friends.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

A kind man with a soft heart, Fred will always be remembered as a good soul who made it his life mission to be an advocate for people with disabilities.

Mr. Fisher leaves his beloved wife of 63 years, Delores Sabel Fisher; five children, Fred R. Jr. (Teresa) Fisher of Canfield, Anthony Fisher of Boardman, Sandra (Paul) Basista of Austintown, James (Danette) Fisher of Boardman and Donna (Randy) Kriebel of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Julie Fisher, Christine (Christopher) Williams, Rachel (Nathan) Thomas, Abbie Rhine and Cory and Eric Basista; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Thomas; a brother, Kenneth Fisher of Boardman; two sisters, Beverly (Jim) Glenellen and Judy (Ken) Woerther and a dear nephew, Michael Cunningham.

Besides his parents, a brother, Joseph Fisher and a sister, Marilyn Cunningham, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Family and friends are also welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 250 North Bridge Street in Struthers with Reverend Bernard N. Gaeta officiating.

Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Fred’s family thanks the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the care and concern shown to Fred and his family. They also want to thank Dr. Robert Spratt for the kindness shown and care given over the years.

