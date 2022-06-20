CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Wesley “Wes” Bodak, 77, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at his home.

Frank Wesley was born June 11, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Mary Murosko Bodak and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict as a supply sergeant. Wes later graduated from Youngstown State University in 1975, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Frank worked in the H&PE Department as the Recreation Facilities Manager at YSU for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He was a familiar face around Beeghly Center and Stambaugh Stadium and affectionately known as “Frank-GO!” Before starting his career at YSU, he also worked as a fireman at Youngstown & Northern Railroad Company.

Wes was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church where he was baptized, served as an altar boy and belonged to the St. Sebastian Youth Club, where he met Patty, the love of his life and they married on July 26, 1969. The newlyweds joined the then-new St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, where they raised their four children and were both very active with many church functions until Wes suffered a stroke in 2001. Wes was a member of the parish council, served as an usher and volunteered at the annual parish festival. He was also a member of Youngstown Marriage Encounter and the League of Ukrainian Catholics of America – Youngstown Chapter. Wes loved and took pride in gardening and working outside, and tended not only to his own landscape but to his parent’s, and the grounds at St. Anne’s. He was instrumental in starting “SAGE”, St. Anne’s Garden Effort, along with “SAFE”, St. Anne’s For the Environment, a recycling program that funded a tractor to care for the grounds and the beautiful church courtyards.

Wes enjoyed attending YSU football games, with his father, when they were held at Austintown Fitch High School Stadium and then when they moved to Stambaugh Stadium where he enjoyed tailgating with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. After his stroke, he continued to cheer for the Penguins while listening to them on the radio.

In his most recent years, Wes appreciated the little things in life. He looked forward to sitting on the front porch, watching the farming channel on Saturdays, spending Sundays in the sunroom listening to his music, phone calls from his children and enjoying a slice of cheesecake.

Wes leaves to cherish his memory, his “favorite” daughter, Holly (Tim) Rinkes of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; his “favorite” son, Michael “Mischa” (Mollie) Bodak of Galena, Ohio; his “favorite” son, Darren (Amy) Bodak of Struthers and his “favorite” son, Nick Bodak and daughter-in-law, Kimberly, who both tirelessly cared for him as they created a home with him over the years. Within their home together, he leaves his four-legged buddy, Simba, with whom he has shared many meals. He also leaves seven grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Papa Frank”, Briana, Logan and Alaina Rinkes, Zane and Gabrielle Bodak and Arielle and Kristen Bodak; twin sisters, Jean (Donald) Billy of Youngstown and Joan Bodak of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews, extended family members, including Patty’s family and many friends who were family.

His wife of 40 years, Patricia “Patty” Fedina Bodak, passed away July 15, 2009.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a Panakhyda will be held at 3:45 p.m.

Family and friends may also gather from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church 526 W. Rayen Avenue, where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at a later date, at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Frank Wesley will be laid to rest beside his wife, Patty.

In lieu of flowers, Wes’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in the form of a Divine Liturgy in his memory at St. Anne’s or Holy Trinity, or a Mass in his honor at your parish.

His family also suggests, in honor of their dad’s love of plants and flowers, please plant something that can be enjoyed by you or others, in his memory.

