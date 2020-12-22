Frank W. “Butch” Arundel, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. “Butch” Arundel, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Frank was born November 6, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Howard and Mary Margaret Osborne Arundel and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1958 graduate of Girard High School and attended Kent State University before entering the United States Navy on January 20, 1959. Frank was honorably discharged on December 13, 1962. During his service in the Navy, he met his future wife, the former Maureen Gonda in December of 1960 on a blind date. They married on June 17, 1961.

After his service in the military, Frank began a career with the railroad, starting with Erie Lackawanna on May 25, 1963 and ending his distinguished career when he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2002.

Mr. Arundel was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard

Butch leaves to cherish his memory his loving and faithful wife of 59 years, Maureen Arundel; a daughter, Beth Ann (Charlie) Russell; a son, Frank, Jr. (Grazia) Arundel; six grandchildren, Matthew (Celest) Morse, Mitchell Morse, Lexxi Hornyak, Ava Arundel, Audrey Arundel and Aidan Russell; a brother, Tom (Cindi) Arundel and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Frank will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents; a daughter, Alicia M. Arundel and a son, Stephen H. Arundel, preceded Frank in death.

Due to the current pandemic, a private Memorial Mass only will be celebrated at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Private interment will take place at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.