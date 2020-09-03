Frank W. “Bill” Barco, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. “Bill” Barco, 94, passed away Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 and is now reunited with his wife of 58 years, Dulcia.

Frank was born December 19, 1925, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Giacomo and Giacoma Battaglia Barco and came to the Girard area in 1973.

Mr. Barco was a graduate of Meadville High School in Pennsylvania and worked for Conrail Railroad.

He was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Bill was an avid gardener and greatly enjoyed helping others. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

His wife, Dulcia “Dee” Dawley Barco, whom he married April 28, 1952, passed away May 15, 2010.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory five children, Cheryl (Jack) Fava of Lake George, New York, Tom (Debra) Barco of Powell, John (Deanne) Barco of Southington, Diane Barco of Middleburg and Jennifer (Mark) Purchase of Chardon; six grandchildren, Nicole Fava, Anthony Barco, J.P. (Lauren) Barco, Kaylynn (Matt) Abbey, Taylor Purchase and Cole Purchase and two great-grandchildren, Burkley Barco and Beckett Abbey.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, a granddaughter, Stephanie Fava; five brothers and two sisters, preceded Frank in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street in Girard. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when visiting in the church, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Frank and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Mr. Barco will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

