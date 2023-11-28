LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Posterli, 93, formerly of Liberty Township, died peacefully Friday afternoon, November 24, 2023, in Long Beach, New York, following a brief bout with cancer. He was surrounded by family.

Frank was born January 8, 1930 in Youngstown’s Brier Hill neighborhood, once viewed as the city’s “Little Italy.” He was the son of the late Emilio Posterli and Adeline Boccio Posterli, who immigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. He lived in Youngstown and Liberty Township for most of his life.

He served in the United States Army in Korea and went on to become a skilled carpenter and painter, utilizing these trades in his job at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Steel Mill where he worked for 32 years.

Mr. Posterli was an avid golfer well into his 80s and sports enthusiast and was perhaps best known for his incredible Italian cooking, which included what surely could have been world renowned meatballs and “green” spaghetti.

His wife of 60 years, Carolyn Vukovich Posterli, whom he married September 20, 1963, passed away February 19, 2023.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Tina Posterli of New York and Jean Posterly of Florida; a granddaughter, Sydney Caven of New York and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Besides his wife and parents, two brothers, Elio and Louis Posterli and a sister, Mary Powell, also preceded Frank in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

