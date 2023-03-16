RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank G. Vari, 82, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron following a brief illness.

Frank was born May 4, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Nick and Pauline Rair Vari.

He was a 1958 graduate of East High School and attended Hiram College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1979. Frank subsequently attended The University of Akron where he earned a Juris Doctor degree in 1984.

Frank worked at United Engineering and Foundry Company (Wean United) in Youngstown, TEREX Division of General Motors Corporation in Hudson, McNeil Akron, Inc., Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Akron, and the Board of Mahoning County Commissioners throughout his lifetime. Most recently, Frank worked for the Portage County Board of Developmental Disabilities from where he retired in 1999.

Mr. Vari was a longtime member of St. Peter of the Fields Church in Rootstown.

Frank was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association (Retired), the University of Akron Law School Alumni Association and the Hiram College Alumni Association.

He enjoyed meeting with friends and family, attending family gatherings and was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and all Cleveland professional sports teams.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years, Helen Vulanich Vari, whom he married August 11, 1962; two sons, Frank (Jennifer) Vari and Nicholas (Anna) Vari; six grandchildren, Matt Figurski, Isabella, Nicholas, Spencer, Gianna and Giselle Vari, and his sister, Mary Lou Walp.

Besides his parents, a brother in law, Jack Walp preceded Frank in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, 44509.

Family and friends may also gather again from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Peter of the Fields Church 3487 Old Forge Rd., Rootstown, 44272, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Akron Ronald McDonald House 141 W. State St. Akron, Ohio 44302 or through their website, www.rmhcneo.org, in Frank’s memory.

