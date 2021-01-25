Frank Bartholomew, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Bartholomew, 77, of Brownlee Woods, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Frank was born October 31, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Louis and Emma Gentile Bartholomew Lynch and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

He was a graduate of East High School and served in the National Guard.

Frank worked at Aeroquip and was self-employed in the home improvement business and McGuffey Lanes.

Frank was very well known in the bowling community. He started bowling at the age of 12 and spent much time at McGuffey Lanes and Holiday Bowl in Struthers. Frank was also an avid walleye fisherman, loved to watch sports and religiously played the Ohio Lottery.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Denise (Devin) Mears and the couple’s son, Tyler, of San Clemente, California and Dana Bartholomew and her son, Zachary, of Las Vegas; Frank’s son, Frank J. (Donette) Bartholomew of Southington and the couple’s children, Anthony, Santino and Angelo; two sisters, Marlene Bartholomew of Struthers and Charlotte (Terry) Bennington of Navarre; a brother, Thomas Bartholomew of Cathedral City, California and his former wife, Donna Giambattista of Las Vegas. Frank will also be greatly missed by his cousins and many friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his stepfather, Judge John J. Lynch; his brother, Louis Bartholomew and his longtime companion, Carole Christmann.

Because of the current pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please keep Frank and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

