Frank B. Buonavolonta, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank B. Buonavolonta, 44, passed away Monday morning, April 13, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Frank was born December 13, 1975, in Youngstown, a son of Frank and Patricia McDonnell Buonavolonta and was a lifelong area resident.

Frank worked for Hollywood Gaming in Austintown.

He was an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and of the Chicago Cubs and he enjoyed traveling to Chicago. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory his son, Christopher Buonavolonta, at home; his girlfriend and mother of his son, Kerry Petersen, with whom he made his home; his mother, Patricia Buonavolonta of Niles; his sister, Katie (Scott) Siegel of Girard; nephews, Scotty and Patrick Siegel and many extended family members.

Frank will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frank’s father, Frank Buonavolonta, preceded him in death.

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services will be scheduled at this time.

Private services will be held today, Friday, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, and due to Frank’s unexpected passing, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.