Francine M. Kraiosky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francine M. Kraiosky, 60, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at Hospice House in North Lima following an extended illness.

Francine, who was known to all as “Franny,” was born June 10, 1959, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Florence Shopinsky Kraiosky, and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from St. Brendan Elementary School in 1973 and from Chaney High School in 1977.

She worked as a buyer assistant for Strouss’ Department Store in Downtown Youngstown on the mezzanine level until the store closed. She subsequently worked for 35 years in accounts payable for the Schwebel Baking Company, where she retired in March of 2016.

Franny will always be remembered as a prayerful person and a compassionate listener. She had a sincere devotion to the Blessed Mother and was an “unofficial ambassador” of miraculous Lourdes Water.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

She leaves her siblings, Donna Traichal of Youngstown, Michael (Janet) Kraiosky of North Lima, Marcia (Jeff) Powell of Youngstown, Judith (John) Graff of Poland and Mary Kraiosky of Youngstown; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including Christine Traichal, Vincent Wiseman, Victoria Favazzo, Naomi Wiseman and Nathan Wiseman, who were very special to Franny.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Services will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Interment will follow the mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

