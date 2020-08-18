Frances T. Valcivic, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances T. Valcivic, 96, formerly of Vienna, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at Windsor House at Champion.

Frances was born February 15, 1924, in Vienna, a daughter of the late Frank Terlesky and Frances Terlesky and she lived her entire life in Trumbull County.

She was a 1941 graduate of Vienna High School and worked for Muster’s Store in Warren from 1941 until 1957 and then for Tom’s Toyland, also in Warren, from 1957 until 1967, when she retired. Frances also operated her family’s corn stand for 25 years, until her declining health forced her to stop.

Mrs. Valcivic was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna, where she belonged to the Daughters of Mary and was a volunteer for many church projects and events.

Frances leaves several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Her husband of over 45 years, Michael Valcivic, whom she married June 1, 1946, passed away June 24, 1991.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Stephen P. Terlesky and four sisters, Ann Kozmensky, Mary Sisco, Kathryn Cindery and Roselyn Bohach.

Private calling hours and private funeral services took place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church and interment followed the church services at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Mrs. Valcivic’s family requests that memorial tributes take the form of Mass offerings made in Frances’ memory to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Dr., Vienna, OH 44473.

