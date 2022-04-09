YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Downey Bischoff, 80, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, March 19, 2022, at Victoria House in Austintown following a lengthy illness.

Frances, who was affectionately known as “Kitch”, was born December 1, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Zetts Hornyak and lived most of her life in the area.

She was a 1959 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Youngstown State University, graduating on June 19, 1982. Frances later graduated from Ohio Peace Officer Training in 1993.

Frances worked as a police clerk with the Youngstown Police Department and also worked as a dispatcher with the YSU campus police department for 11 years retiring in 2004.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

Frances was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s Club and was a former member of the Christian Women’s Club. In her younger days, Frances was a Cub Scout Leader and volunteered her time in various Cub Scout activities.

She enjoyed gardening and embroidery and especially enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. Frances was a “social butterfly” and was known for striking up a conversation with strangers and sometimes the strangest of strangers. She will be dearly missed.

Frances leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Laura (John) Saleh of Goodyear, Arizona, Kenneth (Angela) Downey of Cerritos, California and Daniel Downey, of San Jose, California; two grandsons, John, and Sean Downey; two brothers Rich (Margo) Hornyak of Andover and Frank “Lou” Jr. (Mary) Hornyak of Canfield and many extended family members.

Her first husband, Glen Downey whom she married August 29, 1960, passed away October 27, 1977. Her second husband, Robert E. Bischoff, whom she married May 6, 1983, passed away April 6, 2016. Frances lovingly and tirelessly cared for both Glen and Robert throughout their illness.

A grandson, James Downey passed away December 27, 2019.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Frances’ family would like to extend a very special thank you to her niece, Michelle Hornyak, and the nurses and staff of Victoria House and Buckeye Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care given to Frances throughout her illness.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.