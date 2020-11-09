Frances M. Cerny, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. “Fran” Cerny, 92, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 6, 2020, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

Fran was born February 12, 1928, in Canton, a daughter of the late John and Eva Belan Vuckovich and lived most of her adult life in this area.

She was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and after her marriage in 1949, became a homemaker who dedicated the remainder of her life to raising and caring for her family.

Fran loved bowling and was a member of the St. Brendan Ladies Bowling League, where she was the league secretary for 30 years and she was a former director of the American Women’s Bowling Association. She liked needlework, including crocheting, latch-hooking and cross-stitching and she enjoyed reading and taking care of her birds.

Mrs. Cerny was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church in Austintown.

She leaves a daughter, Debbie (Ray) Marshall of Poland; a son, Bob Cerny of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Melanie (Steve) Duritza of Poland; a great-grandson, Brandon James Marshall; a daughter-in-law, Deb Cerny of Janesville, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.



Her beloved husband, William J. Cerny, whom she married August 29, 1949, passed away October 14, 2012. Besides her husband, a son, William R. Cerny; a brother, Martin Vuckovich and two sisters, Katie Harris and Annie Vuckovich, are deceased.

At Fran’s request, all services will be private and will be held at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Please remember Fran and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fran’s name to the Wickliffe Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 45 Idlewood Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Fran’s family thanks the caring staff at Greenbriar Healthcare Center and of All Caring Hospice, for the kindness shown and care provided to her.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

