GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Airato, 90, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Hospice House following a brief illness.



Frances was born July 28, 1932, in Girard, a daughter of the late Carmelo Gugliotta and Giovannina Marisca Gugliotta and was a lifelong area resident.



She was a 1950 graduate of Girard High School.

In her younger days, Frances worked for Carey’s Pharmacy before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.



Mrs. Airato was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.



She enjoyed crocheting and quilting and crocheted many blankets throughout the years and donated several blankets and lap robes to various organizations. Most of all, Frances enjoyed spending time with her family. Frances was a kind hearted woman and enjoyed volunteering her time “feeding the hungry”, as she would say, at different organizations in town. She also volunteered at local blood drives and was a lunch lady in the St. Rose School Cafeteria for many years.



Frances leaves to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Antoinette Airato of Girard, with whom she shared her home and Geraldine Airato (Henry Culver) of Larkspur, Colorado; her sister, Anna Conigliaro of Baltimore, Maryland; her brother, Frank Gugliotta of Girard and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Frances will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Her husband of 59 years, Dominic F. Airato, whom she married June 4, 1955, passed away December 10, 2014.



A sister, Josephine Bonaccorsi, also preceded Frances in death.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.



Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Frances’ family kindly requests those in attendance at the calling hours and Mass please wear a mask or face covering.



Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery where Frances will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Dominic.

