Frances L. Bilas, Youngstown, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances L. Bilas, 91, formerly of Youngstown’s south side, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home at Shepherd of the Valley after a brief illness.

Frances was born December 11, 1928, in Warren and was a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Brzezinski.

She was a graduate of Warren Harding High School and a lifelong area resident.

Frances worked at Packard Electric in Warren, at the YSU Bookstore and at Higbee’s Department Store in downtown Youngstown but her “favorite job” was being a wife, mother and grandmother who lovingly raised and cared for her family.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous pirohi and nut kolachi.

Mrs. Bilas was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Frances will always be affectionately remembered by her family as a straightshooter who always spoke her mind.

Her husband of 58 years, John Bilas, Jr., whom she married November 19, 1955, passed away July 11, 2014.

She leaves two sons, Dennis John (Karen) Bilas of Canfield and Lt. Col. John Eric (Kim) Bilas of the USMC, serving in Stuttgart, Germany; six grandchildren, Christine, Nicholas, Katelyn, William, Beau and Christian; five great-grandchildren and four sisters, Kathy, Josie, Harriet and Mary Ann.

Besides her husband, several siblings are deceased.

Because of the virus pandemic, a private service will be held Thursday, April 23, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, followed by a private committal service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

A public memorial service will take place at a later date.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.