Frances A. Piersante, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. “Fran” Piersante, 90, passed away early Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Fran was born May 13, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ignatius and Amelia “Ljuba” Pacic Kunovic.

She was a Chaney High School graduate and was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Fran was also very active outside the home, working as a longtime pollworker for the Mahoning County Board of Elections and for Fanny Farmer Candies. She also worked for Weatherbee Coats and as a cafeteria worker at Ursuline High School.

Very proud of her Croatian heritage, Fran was a banquet facilitator for over 40 years at the Croatian Home on Vestal Road in Youngstown and was a member of St. George Lodge No. 66 of the Croatian Fraternal Union, for over 50 years, where she served as recording secretary and on the board of trustees.

Very family-oriented, she enjoyed cooking and baking, preparing Croatian dishes, and loved parties. She enjoyed travel and she loved visiting family in Croatia, which she did several times. Fran also enjoyed visiting casinos.

Mrs. Piersante was a lifelong member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Church in Youngstown.

Fran leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Barb (Frank) Tomic of Austintown; her son, James I. (Barb) Piersante of West Palm Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Jessica Tomic and Amanda (David) Hahn; a sister, Barbara Wrona of Austintown; a sister-in-law, Josephine D’Agostino in Poland and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Her husband of 43 years, James A. Piersante, whom she married June 27, 1953, passed away July 4, 1996. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Anton Kunovic.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Church, Covington Street, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m on Thursday, December 10, 2020 the the church.

If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mrs. Piersante and her family in your prayers.

Committal services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Fran will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road in Youngstown.

