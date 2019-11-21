Frances A. Hager, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances A. Hager, 85, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Frances was born March 5, 1934, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucy Vlasic Andrecic.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1952 and was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 23 years, first in housekeeping and then in the laboratory, retiring in 1996.

Frances had been a member of Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church in Youngstown.



She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Frances was one-of-a-kind and her unique sense of humor will be sadly missed by those who loved her.

Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Constantine; her son, Louis N. Constantine; her second husband, Harry P. Hager; sisters, Katherine Kornack, Mildred, Annie Andrecic and Shirley Ivan and brothers, Michael, John and Joseph Andrecic.



Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A committal service will take place at Calvary Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Special thanks to Dr. Charles Wilkins, and to the staff and residents of Paisley House, where Frances lived and was well-loved.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, OH 44509.