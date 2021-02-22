Flora A. Malovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Flora A. Malovich, 88, lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Friday evening, February 19, 2021, at Gracewoods Senior Living in Niles.

Flora was born November 8, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Richard and Mary Loretta Hoffman Ortz and she lived nearly her entire life on North Richview Avenue in Youngstown.

She attended Chaney High School and became a wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

In her younger years, Flora attended nearby St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and volunteered at the parish school.

Mrs. Malovich enjoyed playing bingo and she was a member of St. George Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge No. 66 on Vestal Road in Youngstown.

Flora’s husband of 52 years, John J. Malovich, whom she married November 26, 1949, passed away July 14, 2002.

She leaves her son, Frank C. Malovich (Jennifer Meadows) of Youngstown; her grandson, Anthony A. Malovich of Las Vegas; a sister, Mabel Seferiadis of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, siblings, Mary Lou Carrocce, Richard Ortz and Larry Ortz and a daughter-in-law, Kathryn E. Malovich are deceased. An infant son, John Malovich, died at birth.

Per Flora’s wishes, private services only will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, February 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Please keep Flora and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

