LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fernleigh “Peanuts” Maiorana, 96, formerly of Girard, went on to be with the Lord, her dear husband, John and beloved children on Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022.

Fernleigh, who was affectionately known as “Peanuts” was born April 10, 1926, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Ernest and Lilian Rowe Wilcox and moved to the Girard area after her marriage to John Maiorana in 1947.

Despite many personal tragedies throughout her lifetime, Peanuts was a kindhearted and jovial person and always enjoyed telling jokes or funny stories to make others laugh and have a better day. Everyone she ever met, the waitress at Station Square or Bob Evans, the mechanic, family members, neighbors and even the nursing home staff, would always tell her “You made my day with your laughter and beautiful smile!” She showed only kindness and goodness to all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Maiorana was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She greatly enjoyed swimming and would visit the Jewish Community Center or the Hubbard Pool almost daily for many years, right up until the Covid shutdown. Peanuts enjoyed attending TOPS and Curves, she loved working huge puzzles and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed traveling many places with her husband, John and especially enjoyed visiting Las Vegas.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Peanuts kept a beautiful home. Although she was not Italian, she learned to make many fabulous Italian dishes her husband, John loved.

Mrs. Maiorana volunteered her time as a cafeteria mom at St. Rose School and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Girard Junior Women’s League and was a recipient of a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Award for her many years of service and dedication to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, where her daughter, Laura, was a patient.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Terry and daughter-in-law, Linda; three granddaughters, Jaclyn, Jenna and Jessica, who brought her much joy and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her laughter and smile will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of nearly 60 years, John Maiorana, whom she married August 16, 1947, passed away January 24, 2007. A son, Eugene John; two daughters, Laura Lee and Linda Lee; two sisters, Flora Mae Carlisle and Eleanor Trhlin and a brother, Ernest Claude Wilcox, Jr., also preceded Fernleigh in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Fernleigh will be laid to rest with her husband and children.

Fernleigh’s family would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to the staff of Liberty Health Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care throughout her time there.

In lieu of flowers, Fernleigh’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Fernleigh’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

