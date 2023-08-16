GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ferdinando “Fred” Cario, 90, passed away Monday evening, August 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren following a brief illness with his family by his side.

Ferdinando was born August 8, 1933, in Nocera, Italy, a son of the late Giuseppe and Rosaria Vaccaro Cario and came to the United States in 1954.

Fred worked for Ohio Leather Works for 13 years and in 1966 he began working for General Motors Lordstown where he worked for 28 years before retiring in July of 1994.

Mr. Cario was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2935.

Fred greatly enjoyed being outside, working in his garden and sitting in his garage. He also enjoyed playing cards and visiting the casino but most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends going out to eat at several local restaurants.

Ferdinando leaves to forever cherish his memory, his daughter, Roseann Cario of Girard; his son, Anthony (Marne) Cario of Girard; four grandchildren, Jason, Benjamin, Rachael and Gabriella and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Ferdinando will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 53 years, Romelia Perfette Cario, whom he married June 23, 1962, passed away May 2, 2015. Two sisters, Rosina Mastroianni and Maria Mastroianni and a brother, Federico Cario also preceded Fred in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard.

Entombment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren where Ferdinando will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Romelia.

In lieu of flowers, Ferdinando’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 2935.

