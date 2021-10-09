Evelyn Yourstowsky, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn (Fromel) Yourstowsky, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 6, 2021, with family by her side after a long and fulfilling life.

Evelyn was born August 9, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Pauline Fromel, and lived most of her life in Girard.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School, and was a homemaker who devoted much of her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

She also worked outside the home for Youngstown State University in the catalog department at Maag Library for over 25 years, retiring in the early 1990s.

Mrs. Yourstowsky was a lifelong, active member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

She sang in the choir, belonged to the Rosary Society and the St. Anne Guild, where she was the treasurer and was a volunteer at the parish’s bingo games and with the pyrohy fundraisers. She was also the organizer of the baking of kolachi and paska at the church and she and her late husband were well-known for maintaining the beautiful flowers on the church grounds.

Evelyn enjoyed bus trips with her friends in the church group, and she enjoyed world travel with her husband, taking trips to Ukraine, Vatican City, Italy, Israel, Mexico, Canada and cruising through Alaska.

She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and never missed watching a game. For exercise, Evelyn was an avid walker.

Her husband of 35 years, Charles Yourstowsky, whom she married Sept. 15, 1956, in Holy Trinity Church, passed away October 28, 1991.

Evelyn leaves five children; sons, Dr. Charles (Mary Lynn) Yourstowsky of Canfield and Attorney Ronald (Diane) Yourstowsky of Canfield; daughters, Janet (John) Pierko of Niles, Diane (Dr. Robert) Wilden of Avon Lake and Carol (Brian) Lebo of Broadview Heights; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie, Christina and John Charles Pierko, Rachel (Christian) Foisy, Natalie Wilden, Eric, Melanie, Allison and Julianne Lebo and Matthew, Michael and Marissa Yourstowsky; a brother, John (Arnie) Fromel of Youngstown; a sister, Julia Simko of Poland; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Besides her husband, siblings, Helen Markovich Bunyoff, Annie Maggio, Meter Fromel and infants Mary and Steven Fromel, preceded Evelyn in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 11, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Funeral services will begin at noon at the funeral home and will continue at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown.

Interment will follow the church services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s name to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.