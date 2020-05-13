Evelyn F. Chicone, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn F. Chicone, 75, passed away Mother’s Day evening, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Inn at Walker Mill in Boardman following a lengthy illness.

Evelyn was born August 27, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Golubich Duponty and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1962 graduate of North High School, where she was a majorette. After graduation, Evelyn went to cosmetology school and became one of the most popular hairdressers in Youngstown.

Evelyn was a unique person. Many of her friends and family have said one version or another of, “Evelyn really is one of a kind!” She loved Dean Martin, Las Vegas, New Orleans, great food and watching movies and she especially loved her jewelry, makeup and sequins.

Evelyn’s children meant everything to her. She leaves two children, Dr. Rhonda G. Chicone of Canfield and Paul F. Chicone (Jennifer Sampson) of Clearwater, Florida a granddaughter, Deana M. (Kyle) O’Meara of Pittsburgh; siblings, Mary Ann Magnolia, Connie Duponty and Thomas Duponty; many cousins, nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Evelyn’s husband, Paul Chicone, whom she married in February of 1963, passed away in January of 1995.

Evelyn’s family thanks the staff of the Inn at Walker Mill, especially Amanda, Guyla and Pat. The entire staff treated Evelyn like family and truly loved and cared about her. Her family also thanks Karrie and Cole, her private caregivers, who were always there for her, as well as the staff of All Caring Hospice, who were loving and caring.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there are no public calling hours or services. Private services will take place Friday, May 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with private committal to follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.