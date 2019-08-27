Eva Marie Nasser, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva Marie Nasser, 38, passed away Friday morning August 23, 2019, at her mother’s home in Campbell, following a brief illness.

Eva was born Nov. 5, 1980, in Youngstown and was a daughter of Wilbur “Sonny” Lint and Wanda Hughes Lint.

She was a 1999 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Eva leaves her husband Nader “Nick” Nasser, whom she married May 24, 2010; her mother, Wanda Lint of Campbell; two children, Chyanne Vaughn and Nick Nasser; a stepson, Jamal Nasser; two stepdaughters, Nadia and Leila; four brothers, Michael (Tammy) McCale of Campbell, Patrick (Heather) McCale of Campbell, James (Tina) McCale of Austintown and Wilbur Jr. (Kendra) Lint of Campbell; three sisters, Judy (Rodney) Conrad of Youngstown, Vicki (Craig) McCale of Pennsylvania and Missy Lint of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Eva was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Lint Sr.; a brother, William “Bill” McCale and a stepdaughter, Maya Nasser.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Committal services will follow the funeral home services and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.