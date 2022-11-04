WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Robert Scanlon, Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Eugene, who was affectionately known to all as Bob, was born June 24, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Eugene Scanlon, Sr. and Mildred Owen Scanlon and came to the Girard area in 1970.

He was a 1958 graduate of New Castle High School.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962.

Bob attended Kent State University and worked at WCI/Republic Steel for 38 years, retiring in 2003.

Mr. Scanlon was a member of Niles First Community Church of the Nazarene.

He greatly enjoyed watching and playing golf, watching horse races, watching baseball and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. Most of all, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored.

Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Vonnie Fiorentino Scanlon, whom he married March 5, 2005; his two daughters, Melissa (Brian) Stutzman of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Michelle (David) Roe of Apex, North Carolina; Vonnie’s children, Brian (Shawna) Fiorentino of Youngstown, Brandi (Joanna) Schuman-Taylor of Warren, Michael (Amy) Haskett of Cortland and Mary Earley of New Jersey; 16 grandchildren, Christopher Robert (Alexis) Scanlon, Emily “Millie” Stutzman, Aidan Stutzman, Erin Stutzman, Morgan Roe, Shannon “Arlo” Roe, Brian Fiorentino, Jr., Cody Fiorentino, Damon Fiorentino, Dmitry Silva, Cheyenne Bell, Gabriel Bell, Chelsea Haskett, Carrigian Haskett, Michael Haskett III and Chaela Haskett; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Brian (Karen) Scanlon of La Palma, California, a sister-in-law, Diane Scanlon of Zelienople and many extended family members and friends.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his parents, a brother, Patrick Scanlon, preceded Bob in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Niles First Community Church of the Nazarene, 1822 Niles Vienna Road, Niles.

Family and friends may also gather again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8 at the church, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment with military honors will follow at Niles Union Cemetery.

Bob’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Niles First Community Church of the Nazarene in Bob’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.