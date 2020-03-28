Eugene I. “Gene” Smereka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene I. Smereka, 75, passed away Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020.

Gene was born January 11, 1945, in Delmenhorst, Germany, and was a son of the late Wasyl Smereka and Maria Maciurak Smereka. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Steve Wasylewych and came to America with his family as a child, eventually settling in the Mahoning Valley.

He was a 1963 graduate of Chaney High School, where he enjoyed playing football for Coach Red Angelo during the height of City Series play.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Smereka worked for 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Cleveland, Salem, and Youngstown retiring as Postal Inspector.

He was an active member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown, where he volunteered his time for the pyrohy and kolachi fundraisers, the bingo games and the annual church festival.

Gene was physically active and played baseball, volleyball, tennis and he lifted weights and practiced taekowndo.

He enjoyed travel, especially to Ukraine to visit his family and he loved to travel with his daughters to beaches and spending time at Hilton Head Island. He also liked fishing and camping, watching the news, football games and old movies.

He leaves two daughters, Christine “Tina” Smereka of Las Vegas and Teresa (Joseph) Petrilli of Canfield; his sister, Irene Kowal of Youngstown; a niece, Tanya (Jeff) Hankavich; a nephew, Greg Kowal; his “granddogs,” Gracie and Guinness.

His son, John Stephen Smereka and a stepbrother, Roman Wasylewych, preceded him in death.

There are no calling hours. Private services will take place Monday, March 30, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Warren, where he will be buried next to his father.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Please check the funeral home website for date and time of a public celebration of life that will take place at a later date.

