Eugene Gonze, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene “Gene” Gonze, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020.

Gene was born July 7, 1931, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Victor and Leticia “Tillie” Pazor Gonze.

Gene moved with his family to McDonald, Ohio, when he was four years old.

He attended McDonald Local Schools and was active at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church while growing up in McDonald.

He joined the United States Army in 1950, proudly serving for several years before returning to McDonald to work at U.S. Steel, from where he retired in 1979.

Gene was well-known in McDonald and loved by all.

After his retirement from the mill, Gene owned and operated McDonald Motors car lots in McDonald and Girard.

He loved country music and loved to play poker in his spare time.



Eugene leaves two children, Elaine Cox of McDonald and Eugene (Rita) Gonze, Jr., of Pinckney, Michigan; a granddaughter, Dr. Colby (Daniel) Cox of McDonald and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Eugene married the love of his life, Shirley Holmes, on May 18, 1957 and the couple was married for 55 years before Shirley passed away in October of 2012.

Besides his wife; a sister, Geraldine Muckridge; two brothers, Victor and Richard Gonze; a granddaughter, Jessica Callaghan; two stepbrothers, Ralph and Frank Ruggiero and two stepsisters, Phyllis Genaro and Marie Hungerford, are deceased.

A private service will be held at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Gene will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, Gene’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: