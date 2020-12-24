Eugene D. “Gene” Brungardt, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene D. “Gene” Brungardt, 89, formerly of South Dunlap Avenue in Youngstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 22, 2020, at his home.

Gene was born August 9, 1931, in Hastings, Nebraska and was a son of the late Julius and Lillian Nolda Brungardt.

He graduated from Hastings Senior High School, proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953 and attended Hastings School of Commerce before coming to Youngstown in 1953.

After coming to Ohio, Gene took course work through the International Correspondence School and earned two diplomas in practical accounting and cost accounting.

Gene worked for Cold Metal Products in Youngstown for over 34 years, retiring as a computer programmer in 1988.

Gene enjoyed fishing and tying his own lures and hunting. He also immensely enjoyed his grandchildren.

Mr. Brungardt was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown, where he served as an elder and trustee.

Gene leaves two daughters, Diana (Rudy) Wiesner of Canfield and Carol (Bill) Mound of Austintown; four grandchildren, Laura and Elizabeth Wiesner, and Michael Mound (Hailey Fowler), Jennifer (Daine) Brogley and a great-granddaughter is “on the way.”

His beloved wife of 55 years, Mildred Ann “Millie” Simko Brungardt, whom he married April 11, 1953, passed away June 14, 2008. Besides his wife, a son, his “baby boy,” Kenneth Brungardt, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 South Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown, where a private family funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

If paying respects to the family, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mr. Brungardt and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Gene will be laid to rest next to his wife.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Gene’s name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.