Estelle A. “Debbie” Sudzina, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Estelle A. Sudzina, 70, passed away Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following a brief illness.

Estelle, who was known to many as “Debbie,” was born December 3, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Edward Usko and Estelle Morris Usko and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1968 graduate of Girard High School and attended Youngstown State University for a time.

She worked for Packard Electric in Warren for over 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Debbie devoted her life to caring for others and shared a special bond with her daughter, who was also her best friend.

Debbie was a history buff and enjoyed reading. She was a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Debbie leaves her daughter, Brie Sudzina of Youngstown; a sister, Tina (Austin) Lindsay of Logan; two nieces, Amy (Nick) Walter and Elise Lindsay; two nephews, Austin Lindsay, Eddie (Heather) Lindsay and two great-nieces, Ava and Isla.

Her husband of 37 years, John R. “Sudzy” Sudzina, whom she married on October 4, 1982, passed away on February 23, 2020.

Besides her husband, a sister, Donna Usko Michaels and a brother, Teddy Usko, are deceased.

Because of the current pandemic, private calling hours and private funeral services only will take place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

