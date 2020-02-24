Erma Marie Minster, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Marie Minster, passed away early Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, just two days short of her 98th birthday, after a long and fulfilling life.

Erma, who went by her middle name of Marie, was born February 25, 1922, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Regis and Eulalia Luther and was the middle child of many siblings.

She graduated in 1940 from Altoona High School and shortly thereafter, met and married her husband, Harry Minster, in Altoona.

She came to this area with her family in the mid-1940s and enjoyed spending some of her retirement in Colorado with her family.

Marie spent her married years as a homemaker. Family was always very important to her and her and Harry had and raised, four children together. She enjoyed cooking big Sunday dinners and chocolate cake was her specialty dessert. Marie and Harry also traveled a lot throughout the United States, as well as, making a trip to Germany. At home, Marie loved to remodel her house, which included sometimes knocking out walls!

Multi-talented with many interests, Marie learned to be an excellent seamstress, was a lifeguard at the YWCA in Youngstown, took sailing lessons when Lake Newport was actually “a lake,” loved playing baseball at family picnics and she learned to ski in her 60’s. In her later years, she was an avid jigsaw puzzler and enjoyed coloring.

Marie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Susan Moody of Boardman, Nancy (Richard) Thomas of Conifer, Colorado, Harry Charles (Sandra) Minster of Arvada, Colorado and Timothy (Joey) Minster of Marietta, Georgia; ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Marie’s husband, Harry Minster and all of her siblings, preceded her in death.

Per Marie’s request, there will be no services of calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

