YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Richard Cornelius, 22, passed away Wednesday morning, March 30, 2022, at his home.

Eric was born November 30, 1999, in Youngstown, a son of Kevin Cornelius and Cheryl Wells and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Austintown Fitch High School and completed the engineering program at MCCTC. Eric graduated from Akron Digital Academy in 2018.

Currently, Eric was employed at Perishable Shipping Solutions in the packing department.

Eric attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed spending his time landscaping, working outdoors and had been known to plant his grandma’s garden for her, for Mother’s Day. Eric also enjoyed making tie dye shirts and other articles and giving them as gifts to family and friends, along with cooking, camping, attending music festivals at Nelson Ledges and playing video games.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Cheryl Wells of Austintown; a sister, Sarah Cornelius of Austintown; his grandmothers, Karen Schmader of Austintown and Rose Cornelius Bukovina of Mineral Ridge; his grandfather, Charles Wells of Milford, Ohio; his stepgrandfather, John Bukovina; two uncles, Andy Wells and Jeff Cornelius and many extended family members.

His father, Kevin Cornelius; his grandfather, Randy Cornelius; his great-grandparents, Richard and Ruth Schmader and Eugene and Nancy Cerimele, preceded Eric in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.