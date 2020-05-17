Eric K. Rushwin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric K. Rushwin, 46, passed away suddenly Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home of natural causes.



Eric was born April 15, 1974, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Sue Rushwin, and lived his life in the Mahoning Valley.

He was a 1992 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University for a time.

Eric worked for Colfor Manufacturing in Minerva for many years.



Mr. Rushwin was a lifelong member of St. Maron Church in Youngstown.

Eric loved fishing and he enjoyed being the “grill master” in the family. He also enjoyed going out to eat, spending time with his friends, watching movies, playing games and most importantly, he loved spending time with his wife and daughter.

He will always be remembered as a great husband and father who truly loved his family and as a blessing to all of his extended family.

He leaves his beloved wife, Ronell Milo Rushwin, whom he married December 19, 1998; his daughter, whom he adored, Sapphire Rushwin at home; a brother, Nicholas Rushwin of Boardman; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debbie and Ronald Milo of Youngstown; a brother-in-law, Brian (Nicole) Milo of Lordstown; a sister-in-law, Allyson (Patrick) King of Canfield; one nephew and four nieces.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.



Because of the virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services. A public celebration of Eric’s life will take place at a later date. Please check back to the funeral home website for information as it becomes available.

Due to Eric’s sudden passing, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to his family for his daughter’s future education.