HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric “Goofy” Gill, 36, passed away tragically, Monday evening, June 26, 2023, of injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Eric, who was affectionately known as “Goofy”, was born January 7, 1987, in New Castle, Pennsylvania and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 2006 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He worked as a truck driver first with Nick Strimbu Incorporated and Eric was currently employed with Big Blue Trucking.

He was a member of Liberty Assembly of God.

Eric enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitar and drums. He also greatly enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Most of all, Eric enjoyed the time he spent with his friends and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, Alex, Leland and Jemma Gill; his wife, Jessica Durman; his mother, Lillian Bencetic (Michael); Jessica’s daughter, Samantha Durman; a sister, Jamie Gill (Seth Randell); a brother, Lance Gill and several aunts, uncles and cousins and many extended family members and friends.

Goofy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Wesley J. Gill, Jr. preceded him in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Eric’s life from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 South State Street, Girard.

