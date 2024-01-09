YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric A. Arnold, 39, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 24, 2023, at his home.

Eric was born August 12, 1984, in Youngstown, a son of John and Beatrice Cappitte Arnold and was a lifelong area resident.

He enjoyed collecting blown glass, fishing and watching football.

Eric leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Beatrice Arnold, with whom he made his home and several aunts, uncles and extended family members.

His father, John Arnold; his sister, Dawn Arnold and his grandparents, James and Joyce Cappitte and John and Lorena Arnold, preceded Eric in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



