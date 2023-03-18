CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel John Antonas, 82, passed away Thursday evening, March 16, 2023, at Windsor House Canfield following a lengthy illness.

Emmanuel was born May 29, 1940, in Kalymnos, Greece, a son of the late John and Ypapanti Mastrovasilis Antonas and came to America and the Youngstown area in 1963.

Emmanuel served as a sergeant in the Greek Army.

He attended Youngstown State University and worked as an electrical foreman for Youngstown Sheet and Tube Brier Hill and Campbell Works until Black Monday when the mill closed. He continued working as a master electrician, specializing in industrial, commercial and residential projects for many years after the mill closed.

Mr. Antonas was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.

He enjoyed hunting, sport shooting and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Emmanuel leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Katina Kargakos of Poland; his son, Yianni (Emily) Antonas of Naples, Florida; his former wife, Helen Antonas of Poland; two grandchildren, Anastasia Antonas and Emmanuel Antonas; a brother, Elias (Galatiani) Antonas of Campbell and a sister, Beth Crostopoulos of Athens, Greece.

A granddaughter, Viki Kargakos and two brothers, Anthony and Michael Antonas, preceded Emmanuel in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends are welcome to gather again from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church 401, 12th Street, Campbell, where funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Campbell.

