Emma Helen Hudak, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven welcomed home another angel, Emma Helen Hudak, 95, who passed away early Friday morning, February 19, 2021, after a 13-year battle with dementia.



Emma was born April 18, 1925, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Legany.

She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated in 1943 from Chaney High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Emma pursued a career as a secretary, working at the YWCA, Republic Steel, Berger Motors, Buick Youngstown and the Mahoning County Tuberculosis Clinic. It was at Berger Motors that she met her future husband, the late John V. Hudak. They married June 2, 1951 and had 64 wonderful years together until his passing in August of 2015.



Emma was an extremely devoted wife and mother. She had the ability to make all who entered her home feel welcomed and loved. She enjoyed cooking, reading, walking, ballroom dancing at Idora Park and she especially loved family gatherings. Her backyard cookouts are still fondly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to attend.



Emma was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.



She leaves behind to miss her and forever cherish her memory, her son, George Hudak of Billings, Montana; her daughter, Barbara Johnson of Austintown, with whom she made her home; sons, John (Dawnna) Hudak of Austintown and Daniel Hudak of Kinsman; a sister, Olga (Michael) Hudak of Austintown; a granddaughter, Christina (Kevin) Anderson of Goodyear, Arizona; a grandson, Joseph (Rachael) Hudak of Dayton; a granddaughter, Anna Johnson of Glendale, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Logan, Aulani, Stone and Zion and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, John; sisters, Margaret and Irene are deceased.



Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours, but family members are welcome to attend a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols if attending the service.



Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, where Emma will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christine Parish, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, in Emma’s name.

To send flowers to Emma’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.