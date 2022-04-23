YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Rose Shehadi (née Timariu) fell asleep in the Lord at age 65 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.



Emily was born October 9, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from McDonald High School in 1975 as an “A” student and was voted “class clown” for her wicked sense of humor.

After graduation, she moved to Washington D.C. and became a federal employee.

There, she met and married her husband, Richard, on October 7, 1978.

She worked at the Export Import Bank as a secretary until she gave birth to Angela in 1981.

She received her degree in early childhood education from Prince George’s Community College in 1994. In 1997, Emily and family relocated back to Ohio in order to take care of her father, Emil.

She worked for several years as a preschool teacher for the Head Start Program in Youngstown. She later worked at Sun Auto Sales for ten years as the finance manager. After she retired from the car business, she helped Angela with her business.

Emily was very involved with the church and was a devout Orthodox Christian. She attended Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Youngstown for many years where she at different times served as President of the Ladies Auxiliary, church secretary and on the parish council. More recently, she attended St. Mark’s Orthodox Church in Liberty. She loved visiting the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, where her daughter, Sister Christine became a nun. She enjoyed helping the nuns mending and sewing their dresses. She also enjoyed tuning in daily to the Monastery YouTube channel to listen to the church services.

Emily enjoyed playing her lottery numbers every day and keeping her children up to date on her Candy Crush level, where she made it up to level 4,865. Candy Crush was not her only puzzle game. She was an expert at Tetris on the original GameBoy.

Her ideal day was to spend a quiet afternoon with her family. She loved hand making crafts to share with family and friends, including the products of her sewing skills which she picked up from her mother, Helen. She cherished her Romanian heritage, especially Romanian food and shared family recipes for several dishes with her children.



She leaves her husband of 43 years Richard; her daughters, Angela and Sister Christine; her sons, Eric and Kyle and her aunt, Aurelia Dragosin of Baltimore. Her family will miss her dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Helen Timariu; her sister, Elaine Timariu and her brothers, Emil and John Timariu.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard, OH 44420.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 27 at St. Mark’s Orthodox Church in Liberty, with Father Colin Barker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration, 321 Monastery Lane, Ellwood City, PA, 16117.

