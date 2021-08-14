Emil “Tim” Dulovich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil “Tim” Dulovich, 100, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, following a long, fulfilling and active life.

Emil was born June 6, 1921 in Campbell, a son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Spak Dulovich and, except for his time in the military, lived his life in this area.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and very proudly served as a PFC in the U.S. Army during World War II, from 1942 until 1945. He began basic training in Houston and was stationed during the war in Africa, Sicily, Persia and Europe.

After his honorable discharge from the service, he returned to this area, married his wife, Mary, and started a family.

He was employed by Youngstown Sheet & Tube at the Campbell Works, where he worked as a boilermaker for a total of 39 years, five months and three days, retiring in 1983.

Mr. Dulovich enjoyed sports and was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Tim golfed and bowled regularly in several leagues and he played in a golf league up until he was 95. In his 70s, he had two holes-in-one.

Tim had a knack and talent for woodworking and as a hobby made many beautiful things for his family and friends, including three lovely walnut grandfather clocks for each of his children.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Emil’s beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Dulovich, whom he married June 28, 1947, passed away on April 9, 2011.

He leaves three children, Linda Dulovich of Gilbert, Arizona, Rick Dulovich of Youngstown and Mary Case of Chandler, Arizona; two grandsons, Steven Schweinebraten and Timothy Braten and his wife, Rachel and two great-grandsons, Sammy and Nathan.

Besides his wife, four sisters, Margaret Barile, Cecelia Dulovich, Helen Santell and Mary Dulovich; a brother, Martin and a son-in-law, Daniel Case, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral home services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Tim will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Tim’s family thanks the staff with Southern Care Hospice, especially nurse Brianna, for the kindness shown and care provided during Tim’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s name to any veteran’s organization or to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.