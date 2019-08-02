Emil Tanner, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil Tanner, Jr., 81, noted former area boxing trainer, passed away peacefully late Monday afternoon, July 29, 2019, at Hospice House.

Emil was born February 6, 1938, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Emil, Sr. and Minnie Ciccone Tanner. He attended South High School and lived nearly his entire life in Youngstown.

Emil was a U.S. Navy veteran, proudly serving from July 1956 until February 1962.

Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for 27 years for Youngstown Sheet & Tube, until the mill closed. He subsequently worked for 20 years for the Youngstown Board of Education, from where he retired.

Mr. Tanner was a highly respected trainer in the Youngstown area boxing community. Emil trained both amateur and professional fighters at Local Union Hall No. 1418. He was active in the Golden Gloves and was instrumental in producing many accomplished Golden Gloves champions.

Outside of boxing, Emil enjoyed gardening, fishing and yardwork. He loved the time he spent with his family and he especially enjoyed spending summers at his place at Pymatuning Lake.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Emil leaves his wife of 58 years, Helen Sefcik Tanner, whom he married March 22, 1961; his son, Don (Alice) Tanner of Youngstown; his granddaughter, Cassandra Tanner; two brothers, Billy (Mary Ann) Tanner of Youngstown and Ronald Tanner of Struthers; many in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

A halfbrother, Charles “Charlie” Staph, preceded Emil in death.

Private funeral services were held on Thursday, August 1 at Kinnick Funeral Home, Inc. in Youngstown and interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.