Elizabeth Jean “Betty” VanSuch, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean “Betty” VanSuch, 75, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She now joins her beloved husband of 55 years, Denny, who passed away March 10, 2021, just 18 days prior.

Betty was born April 14, 1945, in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Stephen M. Novak and Mary R. Hiznay Novak. She was raised on Youngstown’s West Side, graduated in 1963 from Ursuline High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Mrs. VanSuch was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who worked outside the home for Mahoning National Bank and as a bookkeeper at World Wide Auto Parts and Donnell Ford. She was also a co-owner along with her husband of the Pak-N-Stor Storage Units in New Middletown.

She was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church in New Middletown. Betty was also a member of the Berlin Lake Association, where she served as treasurer for a time, and a member of the Couples Supper Club and many card clubs.

Betty loved shopping, and was a seamstress and a candle demonstrator. Among other things, she was noted for her amazing fruit displays and her delicious holiday baking. She enjoyed traveling the world, going to casinos, and most importantly she truly enjoyed the time she shared with her family and “spoiling” her granddaughters.

Betty leaves three children, David (Rena) VanSuch of Columbus, Bernadette Porfilio of Willoughby, and Gregory (Daniela) VanSuch of Jacksonville, Florida; five granddaughters, Christina (Adam), Sylvia, Mary, Brianna, and Gianna; a sister, Marilyn (George) Thomas of Vienna; and two brothers, Ronald (the late Kathy) Novak of Maumee and Thomas (Joyce) Novak of St. Louis.

Private services will take place Wednesday, March 31, at St. Paul The Apostle Church. Please keep Betty and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to St. Paul The Apostle Church, 10143 Main St., New Middletown, OH 44442; or to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505.